Namibia’s First Lady Monica Geingos says she has received abuse from people asking “when or if my husband is going to impregnate me”.

Ms Geingos said she had been called fat, ugly, stupid, too ambitious, and has also been “slut-shamed” – all of which she says are part of the “misogynists’ playbook”.

She listed other gendered insults people have subjected her to, and pointed out some paradoxes.

Quote Message: When I’m not busy being a manipulative, deceitful gold-digger, I’m busy running the country as I have bewitched my old, sugar-daddy husband who is too blind to see through my feminine charms.”

When I’m not busy being a manipulative, deceitful gold-digger, I’m busy running the country as I have bewitched my old, sugar-daddy husband who is too blind to see through my feminine charms.”

Ms Geingos added: “Please remember that the only time society is willing to disempower a man is when it is time to blame his wife or girlfriend.”

Her comments came as people around the world marked International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8.

She shared the video online with the hashtag #YourSilenceWillNotProtectYou – which was the title of an influential book by African-American feminist Audre Lorde.

Soure:NairobiNews