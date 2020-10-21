By Saviour Chishimba

TURNED AWAY FROM KAMBWILI PRISON VISIT

Before all other party leaders came, I was the first to arrive at Kamwala Correctional Facility to visit Chishimba Kambwili on Sunday. Although I was allowed to drive into the prison car park, I was not permitted to see him. Whoever thought that the PF that we founded and built would be taken over by Edgar Chagwa Lungu (UNIP and UPND); Inonge Wina: (ZANC, UNIP and UPND); Dora Siliya (MMD); Vincent Mwale (MMD); Charles Banda (MMD); Joseph Malanji (MMD); Nkandu Luo (MMD), among many others?

We, the people of Zambia must understand that change will never ever come if continue to entertain the culture of recycling political groupings that have been taken over by the same type of crooks!

I resigned from PF and Parliament in 2009 three weeks before colossal mid term gratuities were paid to MPs and Ministers predominantly became PF had already been taken over way before it formed government. When recycled politicians joined PF, the president gave them prominent positions.

Time has come to be true unto ourselves. We must take responsibility and blame ourselves as citizens. It’s time to end recycling people who have served as ministers in political parties. What is it that they will do today that they did not do when they served as ministers or permanent secretaries? Changing a party does not change one’s mindset. We need a new progressive national mindset.

All thieves, on both sides, have had enough and their wickedness has reached fullness. They think that zambia and her people are for arbitrary abuse. The people are suffering across the country!

