I WASN’T CHASED, I WAS BOOED AND CALLED A DOG.

Contrary to online reports I wasn’t CHASED from UNZA, I was BOOED and called a dog by the monks. The videos are on my page, you can watch them if you want.

However, I still don’t understand why young people from the highest institution of learning would resort to such insults…I guess it’s upbringing. I know my children can never talk to Elders like that, because my wife and I have taught them how to respect people older than they are.

Respect is a lost art I guess. This generation doesn’t know what respect is. It’s really sad that our University students would use such profanity.

Anyway, I covered the event till the very end and had a lovely lunch afterwards.

