I Wasn’t Happy With Her Behaviour. I Heard A Lot About My Daughter That She Had Become A Party Animal,” Father To Birthday Girl Killed In Ginimbi’s Accident Speaks

9 November 2020

Paul Nyathi

Mitchelle “Moana” Umali, died with Ginimbi

The father to Mitchelle “Moana” Umali, one of the three other people killed together with Genius Kadungure, Ginimbi, in a horrific accident early Sunday morning says he had literally discarded her because of her behaviour.

Moana’s father Mr Ishamel Amuli said he last saw his daughter early last year and was distressed and worried about her partying behaviour.

Speaking at the funeral wake in Highfield, Mr Amuli (58) told State Media that his relationship with Moana went sour in 2017 when she left her husband.

“In 2017, Mitchelle had problems with her husband, who came to drop their child in Domboshava. Mitchelle later came to pick her daughter and I sat down with her, telling her that I wasn’t happy with her behaviour. I heard a lot about my daughter that she had become a party animal and was featuring in several musical videos. I got angry and slapped her twice and she left home for good.

“Last year I saw her, but we never talked much. I am a Muslim and what she was doing was against our religion. Now how do I tell my elders at church and how will she be buried? We are now at her mother’s house in Highfield because I did not fully pay lobola for her mother. I still owe in-laws, but that is a story for another day,” he said.

Mr Amuli said he broke up with Moana’s mother while his daughter was still a toddler.