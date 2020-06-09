Musician Brian Bwembya, a.k.a B Flow, says it’s surprising that he’s being accused of having received money at State House when he went there to deliver a letter requesting that President Edgar Lungu meets the youth who have different grievances.

And Maiko Zulu has defended B Flow saying the musician shouldn’t be judged harshly for making a decision to go to State House.

“I wasn’t paid anything. I went to State House in good faith. The problem we have is that when I spoke before I went to State House, people accused me of having been paid by the opposition. And now that I’ve been to State House, I’m being accused of having been paid by State House. I’m challenging the opposition to come out and ask me why I’ve been to State House when they paid me money,” B Flow said on Radio Phoenix when he was featured on Let the People programme alongside Maiko Zulu and Chama Fumba, a.k.a Pilato.

“I went there to present a letter requesting that youths must be heard. There are things I have put on the agenda. When that feedback comes, and we’re able to go and sit with the head of state. I want to believe that I’m not being selfish because the agenda of the meeting is exactly the things we talk about, which are youth development, Zambian workers, and we will address all the other things related to the issues I put on the agenda.”

Maiko, in defence of B Flow, said it is not fair to crucify B Flow for his visit to State House because nobody at the moment knows the whole truth about the visit.

Meanwhile, Pilato says he has been invited to State House but has chosen not to go there.

“I have refused about two times. When I talk about an issue that is in public domain, I’m not saying that I have a solution, I’m not in any way saying listen to me because I have a solution. When I talk about youth unemployment, I’m not attracting attention to me.

When I say ubunga nabudula, don’t ask me how I’m going to reduce the price of mealie meal. Don’t ask me about solutions but I know so many problems,” Pilato says.