By Thomas Matiko

Congolese Rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide will perform in Kenya for the first time since his controversial deportation four years ago on May 9, 2020.

Speaking on Monday in Nairobi when he made a short stop-over, the Ekotitee hit-maker said he is coming back to perform for the ladies.

“I am sorry I have been late for four years. I am sorry for the incident. I am happy to be back and I promise on the 9th May, the show will all be about the ladies” a visibly remorseful Olomide said referring to an incident which led to his deportation in July 2016 when he allegedly kicked one of his female dancers.

The shocking incident triggered a public outcry and the Kenyan authorities promptly kicked out the singer alongside his entire band which had accompanied him for a show in Nairobi.

On Sunday the legendary soukous crooner made a low key entry in to the country after the government through the Immigration Department lifted the persona non granta declaration it had imposed on him following the incident.

Olomide was however quick to maintain that despite the incident he was innocent and felt he was treated in an injustice manner.

He blamed his predicament on a photographer who filmed the incident and later shared it, accusing him of not publishing the entire video of what transpired.

“I suffered injustice. I have performed in Kenya 27 times without any problem. After the incident, I did an interview of about 10 min at the airport and explained what happened. I did not assault my dancer who had problems with the KQ flight officials throughout our entire journey from Abijan. I had to be called to help resolve the matter. But even then, I never saw the entire interview, the camera man just shared the small incident,” he explained.

Olomide officially confirmed that he will be performing in Nairobi in May after signing a contract with promoters Access and Light Events.