I WILL BAN THE USE OF CONDOMS IMMEDIATELY AM SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT WARNS PRESIDENT MULYOKELA.

Opposition Poor People’s Party President, Alex Mulyokela has stated that he will ban the use of condoms if he becomes the next president of Zambia.

Mulyokela who was speaking in a recent interview stated that he will arrest anyone found using a condom.

“No condom! Anyone found using condom will be arrested” Alex Mulyokela.

He made this revelation while speaking on his vision or plans he has for Zambia when he is elected as President.

CIC PRESS TEAM