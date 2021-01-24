I WILL BE LIVE TONIGHT 9PM – SEER 1

SEER 1 writes;

Arriving back in South Africa, I was greeted by my son Prophet Joel from Tzaneen who picked me up from the airport to the house.

Soon after we reached my house, he brought out a bag and handed it to me saying, DON OF POWER this is my new year’s gift to you, your power has worked for me, I appreciate your anointing over my life.

I got to my room and opened the bag, behold, an amount of a million Rand was loaded in it, I was not surprised because the almighty godfather before I departed from the desert of wonders Nigeria told me to tell my followers that this year is the year of MIRACLE MONEY therefore, expect money from everywhere.

Beloved at exactly 9pm today, join me live on this page as I will be making a covenant of wealth with those that want to be rich this year.

*Instructions!*

===========================

Get a cup of water.

A tea spoon of salt and the highest note of the currency of the country where you are and join me in this covenant with the godfather.

During this broadcast, I will take time to tell you one after the other exactly what will be happening this year and I will share with you what will be happening in Zambia in this year of election.

I will also share with you how previous elections were rigged and how it will be impossible to rig this year’s election because the DON OF POWER is involved.

Get your pen and paper ready because it’s going to be mind blowing this night.

I love you.

I’m back.

SEER 1.