I WILL BE ON THE BALLOT COME WHAT MAY VOWS HH.

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has vowed that he will file his nominations and be on the ballot paper for the August Presidential elections, whether the PF likes it or not. And Hichilema says it is embarrassing that the PF government is making Zambians queue for cash donations.

During a press conference on Tuesday, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi predicted that Hichilema would be arrested on the day of filing presidential nominations papers. But in an interview, Hichilema said nothing would stop him from being on the ballot paper and that Zambians will have to choose the economic benefits of electing the UPND government.

And president Hakainde Hichilema says remarks by President Edgar Lungu that Zambians should only expect “more money in their pockets” when they work hard, is a mockery of the people. And Hichilema says the only things that President Lungu has succeeded to deliver are hunger, poverty and high commodity prices. Speaking recently when he officiated at the commissioning of Bishop John Osmer’s house of the Anglican Diocese in Chipata, Eastern Province, President Lungu said Zambians should only expect more money in their pockets when they worked hard. “I was telling Zambians that this guy has no plan for Zambia , no vision and plans to get Zambia out of extreme debts” said HH.

