I WILL WIN NAFUTI NAFUTI- ECL

Lusaka, Wednesday (August 11, 2021)

President Edgar Lungu is confident of resounding victory in tomorrow’s general election because people have known him much more and appreciated his works.

“I will beat UPND by 500,000 votes and he must accept defeat,” he said.

The Head of State further assured the nation of safety as security wings were working hard to avoid anydisruption of peace.

Speaking at the final virtual rally in Lusaka today, President Lungu stated that the ruling party believed and preached peace throughout the election campaign period.

“I wish to tell you all Zambians that we shall have peace tomorrow, no one will be tolerated for violating the law, as you go and vote you should remember that we have a government in place and I am in charge, till I hand over power to the winner of tomorrow’s election and this time the winner will be me again,” he said.

He said the PF used to concede defeat when it lost elections in 2006 and 2008 urging the opposition to learn from the PF.