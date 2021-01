I WILL BOUNCE BACK AS EDUCATION MINISTER IN 2022 – MABUMBA

Former General Education Minister David Mabumba has assured residents of Mwense in Luapula Province that President Lungu will re-appoint him as Education Minister should they vote for him and the Head of State on 12th August this year.

Speaking in Mwense Constituency yesterday, Mr Mabumba urged the residents to massively vote for him and president Lungu in August so that he can be reappointed Education Minister.