Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has warned that anyone breaking the coronavirus lockdown on the island of Luzon may be shot by the military or the police, as the country fights to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The controversial president — who has been accused of crimes against humanity over his merciless and bloody war on drugs — gave a televised address on Wednesday warning there would be a zero tolerance policy for those breaking the lockdown, which came into force on March 15 and will run until at least April 14.

There have been 2,311 confirmed cases in the Philippines, with 96 deaths and 50 recoveries. The country’s health care system could be overwhelmed if the spread gets out of control, but hundreds of new cases are now being reported daily.

Duterte told citizens Wednesday that the situation is “getting worse,” Reuters reported. “So once again I’m telling you the seriousness of the problem and that you must listen. My orders to the police and military… If there is trouble and there’s an occasion that they fight back and your lives are in danger, shoot them dead.”

“Is that understood?” he added. “Dead. Instead of causing trouble, I will bury you.”