‘I WILL CAMPAIGN FOR HH COUNTRYWIDE,’ SAYS FORMER UPPZ SPOKESPERSON

Ex-United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia, (UPPZ) Spokesperson, Francis Kope says he is not contesting on any political party but will campaign for UPND president, Hakainde Hichilema.

Addressing journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka Monday, Kope revealed that he has been contacted by many political parties and the grassroots to contest as a Member of Parliament.

He cites calls particularly from Kanyama, Chilanga and Mansa Central among other constituencies, but says a candidacy in a particular constituency will limit him to campaign for change.

Kope says this is not time for selfish interests, but time to serve the people of Zambia.

He further says that Zambian politics must be redefined and have people in leadership who must be servants to the people.

Kope, who is also a Communication expert, says he will hit the ground across the country and campaign with the structures and much more to appreciate the sufferings and misery of the Zambian people.

Meanwhile, Kope urged political parties to adopt candidates based on merit for positive change because the country’s economy has collapsed.