I will contest 2021 presidential polls – Nawakwi

I AM running for the office of Presidency of the Republic of Zambia in the 2021 general elections, Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi has declared.

And Ms Nawakwi said rumours that she will be President Edgar Lungu’s running mate in 2021 is a ploy by Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND to pull her down.

“Rumours that I will be President Edgar Lungu’s running mate is a ploy by my political enemies to pull me down,’’ Ms Nawakwi said.