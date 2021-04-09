By JULIET Makwama

Expelled PF presidential hopeful Kelvin Bwaya Fube has insisted he will contest August 12 general election without giving details on which party ticket he will contest.

And Mr. Fube commonly known as KBF says he has opted not to be part of the illegalities going on in the ruling Patriotic Front.

Mr. Fube has reiterated his argument that President Edgar Lungu does not qualify to contest the forthcoming coming general elections.

He says President Lungu defied the republican constitution by filling in his nomination for party presidency in the PF to contest for the general elections this year.

Mr. Fube also charged that PF’s central committee endorsement of President Lungu as the sole candidate is illegal as its mandate expired in 2016 after being elected in 2011.

But PF deputy media director Antonio Mwanza says the ruling party will not waste time on KBF because he is not a member of the ruling party. – MILLENNIUM RADIO 90.5 FM