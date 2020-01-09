Patriotic Front Vice Chairman for Mobilization Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says United Party for National Development Leader Hakainde Hichilema is seeking public office for vengeance and not to serve the Zambian people.

Mr Mwamba said such people seeking power for vengeance should never be voted into power because they would destroy the country.

He said that the only aspect such leaders would concentrate on was to fight former presidents instead of putting the interest of Zambians first.

“Hichilema has made it clear that if he ascend to power, he will pin President Edgar Lungu, what for, why not concen-trate on building the nation like the way President Lungu is doing now?”

“You can’t ask Zambians to vote for you just to fight those who were heads of state, that is bad leadership. Good leaders are seen from their deeds, see how President Lungu has forgiven some of us who insulted him each and every day; that is the sign of good leadership,” Mr Mwamba said.

The former UPND vice president said it was prudent that President Lungu continued to govern and build the nation than electing people who would bring destruction in the country.

“Some people want to ascend to the highest office for them to bring chaos to this country,” he said.

And Mr Mwamba has also said he wanted to bring back Harry Kalaba, Chishimba Kalaba and other members who left the Pat-riotic front because it was their original home and wanted to bring glory to the party.

Mr Mwamba said it was his vision to see everyone including Mr Kalaba and Mr Kambwili to come back to their political party.

Mr Mwamba said that founder members could never abandon their political party and embrace other political parties.

He said even though they had formed political parties they could come because the ruling party was their original home.

“For me I want to see that everyone who left come back. Mr Kambwili went with people, Mr Kalaba did the same and this is what happened when I left.So my view is that if they come even their followers will come and our political party will remain strong than ever,” Mr Mwamba said.

I can even convince Hakainde Hichilema to join PF because it is the party of choice currently,” he said.