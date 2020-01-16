CORRUPT health minister Chitalu Chilufya hallucinated that he will defeat United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema by over 70% in next year’s presidential election.

“We have reached the agreement as a party and sooner than later His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu will appoint me as the Patrotic Front ( PF) presidential candidate for 2021”, Chilufya told his close friends.

Meanwhile according to information sniffed by the Fixing Team, PF is divided over the pending decision to appoint Chilufya due to corruption sandals he is surrounded with.

“Uyu Chilufya bakateka balefwaya ukupela umupando munankwe wakwa Harry Kalaba na Kambwili mu Luapula United, they will just cost us heavily next year” , said one PF senior member.

Dr. Chilufya is heavily linked with the missing of drugs in the ministry of health and other public funds from international donors meant to improve health sector.

PF seems not to have a proper sellable candidate after Lungu lost popularity due to mediocrity leadership.

The Fixing Team.