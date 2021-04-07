Mbabala Member of Parliament, Ephraim Belemu says the United Party for National Development, (UPND) betrayed his loyalty in the party, forcing him to defect to the Patriotic Front.
Belemu has since vowed to destroy UPND in Southern Province.
Belemu’s defection to the PF comes as the UPND kicks off preliminary adoptions this weekend, with Mbabala Constituency heavily contested.
He has resigned from all his positions in the party including his election in the UPND’s National Management Council and Member of Parliament for Mbabala.
“…it is for this reason that I have a determination and decision that I withdraw myself from the UPND.
“And by virtue of that decision, every other position I held including in the National Assembly of Zambia as Member of Parliament for Mbabala Constituency,” he declared.
Belemu accuses the UPND of victimizing family members and his allies in the constituency.
His defection came few days after former UPND Spokesperson Charles Kamoma as also took the route.
Meanwhile, Kamoma says he will not be contesting for any position this August, but will be campaigning so that President Edgar Lungu wins.
There is a lot of foolishness in Zambian politics of PF. When one says something that looks like it injures the feelings of another person, then you are taken as having worked a lot. To them it starts and ends there. In terms of how that contributes to the development of the nation or your constituency, that is not a factor. No wonder this former MP was chucked out of Mbabala. How does what he is saying helping the livelihoods of the people in SP? This guy, there is not a grain of him that cares about the people he represented. And now PF thinks he will deliver to the party in Southern province. How? Is it that the people in PF can’t see what is there to be seen? Are they blind? I don’t think so. The PF know that no individual in Zambia under the current political economic situation can change someone’s decision from wanting to vote for UPND to voting for PF, nobody, never. But why give millions to 1 such fellow just for him to defect to PF? One.. It is bcos they do it just for the sake of injuring someone else’s feelings. It starts and ends there. No regard for people’s suffering and their need to eat, dress, have a shelter, and send children to school. They are happy to cause I’ll feeling in another person, that’s all.
Two.. the PF banks on rigging the coming elections, no doubt about it. If a person who’s name is perceived to be big in southern can be made to defect, then they can use him carry out campaigns there, under PF police protection of course. But whether the stranded fisherman for PF catches baskets of fish or not, the PF don’t care much, they hope to use such fruitless campaigns as cover up for fake election results. Expect inflated figures for PF criminal president in SP in the coming elections even if in reality he gets ZERO. The job for us is to ensure PF does not rig anywhere in Zambia, not just SP. We got to achieve this what whichever way. COVID or no COVID the targeted result must be the same, HH and all UPND MPs must go through all Southern Province, Western, Northwestern, Central and Copperbelt. We should never be distracted by faked defections that enrich only 1 man and his family. Nobody will follow him there. Our numbers are intact and will grow even more as elections come close. As for the beligered Belemu, I pity him, maybe his fellow rebel in northwestern will manage a half basket full of votes for the criminal BUT NEVER IN SP. BELEMU SHOULD IN FACT NOT EAT ALL HIS LOOT BECAUSE HE WILL SUFFER THE SAME FATE AS THE HATEMBOS OF KALOMO LAND SOLD TO HH. THE PF WILL COME HUNTING FOR HIM TO RETURN THE MONEY PAID TO HIM FOR FAILING TO DELIVER EVEN 1 VOTE FOR THE CRIMINAL IN HIS BASKET. Wait and see.