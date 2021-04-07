Mbabala Member of Parliament, Ephraim Belemu says the United Party for National Development, (UPND) betrayed his loyalty in the party, forcing him to defect to the Patriotic Front.

Belemu has since vowed to destroy UPND in Southern Province.

Belemu’s defection to the PF comes as the UPND kicks off preliminary adoptions this weekend, with Mbabala Constituency heavily contested.

He has resigned from all his positions in the party including his election in the UPND’s National Management Council and Member of Parliament for Mbabala.

“…it is for this reason that I have a determination and decision that I withdraw myself from the UPND.

“And by virtue of that decision, every other position I held including in the National Assembly of Zambia as Member of Parliament for Mbabala Constituency,” he declared.

Belemu accuses the UPND of victimizing family members and his allies in the constituency.

His defection came few days after former UPND Spokesperson Charles Kamoma as also took the route.

Meanwhile, Kamoma says he will not be contesting for any position this August, but will be campaigning so that President Edgar Lungu wins.