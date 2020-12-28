I WILL DISLODGE DORA FROM PETAUKE, SAYS JAY JAY

By Patson Chilemba

Suspended PF Eastern Province youth chairperson Emmanuel Banda says he is confident he will dislodge Dora Siliya because he is enjoying overwhelming support in Petauke, and the President promised to follow the people’s choice in the adoptions.

And Banda popularly known as Jay Jay says he is ready to meet Eastern Province chairperson Andrew Lubusha in court over the letter’s threat that he would sue after he was accused of having used the President’s name to get fertilizer worth K5.6 million in 2017, which money he has not paid back.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Banda claimed that information minister and Petauke-Central member of parliament Siliya has been rejected by the people of Petauke.

“I am just alone on the ground. She’s on leave she came here last Sunday, when she was rejected by the Church Catholic Mission she has never been in Petauke after she was rejected,”

Banda accused Dora of having called another meeting with people in her constituency on the promise that she was going to give them empowerment, but the people were surprised that they only received tshirts, a bottle of tangy each and K20 each.

Banda said in 2016 after he lost having contested the elections as an independent, he continued with community work, especially in the area of farming, and most people had been empowered in the process.

“I am confident that I have to be adopted because the President clearly said he will follow the people’s choice,” said Banda.

Efforts to talk to Siliya on Banda’s allegations failed as she could not be reached on her mobile.

On the threat by Lubusha to sue him for having accused him of having gotten fertilizer from NCZ using the President’s name, Banda said he was ready to meet the Eastern Province chairperson in court, saying he should use the money he wanted to use on legal fees to pay back what he owed NCZ.

He said the statement he caused to publish on the K5.6 million Lubusha allegedly owed NCZ, did not originate from him but NCZ.

“He should pay back NCZ and stop using the President’s name to get things, because he is de-campaigning the President in a way. Us ordinary members we are suffering. Let him pay back the money to NCZ,” said Banda.

And another parliamentary aspirant Emmanuel Mpankata who is seeking to unseat a minister, Northern Province minister and Lupososhi member of parliament Lazarus Chungu, said he was confident that he would be adopted to reclaim back the seat he served as member of parliament from 2001-2006.

Mpankata said there were a lot of things that called for urgent attention particularly in newly created districts which did not have the requisite infrastructure, like Lupososhi. -Daily Revelation