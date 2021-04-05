I WILL dismantle UPND in North-Western Province to ensure a landslide victory for President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF) in the August 12 general electiosn, former UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma has said.

He said the people would be casting their vote for the PF in appreciation of the development President Lungu has taken to the region since assuming office.

He is in the province for series of PF mobilisation meetings and assured the people of President Lungu’s commitment to developing the region and improving their living standards.

Mr Kakoma who was until last week a very senior member of UPND, was speaking in a phone interview from Zambezi.

He said the resolve by the people of North-Western Province to rally behind President Lungu was as a result of the unprecedented development the PF government has continued to deliver not only to the province but to the whole country.

He said the people of North-Western Province, felt betrayed by the UPND for sidelining him in the recent appointments in the National Management Committee.

Mr Kakoma during his meetings, a number of people from the UPND defected to the ruling party.

He said now that he had joined the ruling party, he was well placed to lobby for development and that this could only be achieved if the people there supported President Lungu and his government.

“Now that I have joined the ruling party, I want to work with President Lungu to ensure that more development is achieved for the people in the region and I can assure you that come August, 12, the people of North-Western Province will be voting for the party in government,” Mr Kakoma said. -Daily Nation