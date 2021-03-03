FORMER Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary Dr Bishop Chomba says he will concentrate on campaigning for President Edgar Lungu so that he can carry the day come August 12 elections.

Dr Bishop Chomba says President Lungu has shown to be a good leader who has the heart to take the country to another level, therefore, he must be given another term for him to finish what he need to deliver.

In an interview in Mufulira today, the former Permanent Secretary says if President Lungu is voted in office again the country will no longer look the same.

Dr Bishop Chomba says the head of state has shown commitment to facelift the entire country in the short period he has been in office.

“Even the opposition themselves are able to see what the President has done . He has made sure that all corners of the country get a share of development,” says Dr Bishop Chomba.

“So it is very important that he retain in power So that we can be able to see the Zambia we want. I will be on the ground just to ensure that Zambians give him the much needed support in August.

Dr Bishop Chomba says his focus now is to be on the ground to campaign for President Lungu so that the opposition will never have any chance to be in the higher office of the land.

“President Lungu is the one who deserve to be in state house and nobody else. We need leaders like him who has the zeal to change the face of the country. Others if given a chance to govern they will only bring Zambia backwards,” he says.

-SMART EAGLES