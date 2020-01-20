“Tell people what we are doing, go to radio stations and tell them what we are doing”

“I will not reshuffle you, I will just fire or retire you”.

“This is the last time that I will warn those are appointed to serve with me”.

“Whether you are working with me as President of PF, whether you are working me as President of the government of the Republic of Zambia, I am the same Edgar Lungu, I believe in what I say, you are out.”

“Lastly, lastly Let me ask my colleagues working with me in the Republic of Zambia and those working with me in the political party I am privileged to lead as PF, I implore you to tell people what we are doing as government and as a political party.”

You are too quiet! If you allow people to tell lies and you are there ndwii,go to the Radio Station and answer, tell them what we are doing!