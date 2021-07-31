I WILL GIVE MY HOUSE TO HH IF HE WINS THIS ELECTIONS SAYS BOWMAN LUSAMBO

PF Kabushi member of parliament Bowman Lusambo has vowed to give his house to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema if he wins the August 12th Elections.

Speaking today on the Copperbelt, Bowman Lusambo said he can clearly see in his vision that President Lungu is winning the elections adding that if his vision does not come to pass, he will give HH a house with immediate effect upon sworn in as Republican President of Zambia.