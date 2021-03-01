I will hold Edith Nawakwi accountable for whatever happens to Tom Silwiindi

By Senior Chief Mukuni

The abduction of Tom Silwiindi in front of his terrified wife by unknown thugs in Choma yesterday is an act of terrorism, and one that must be strongly condemned by all right thinking citizens. Zambians must not allow this country to degenerate into this level of lawlessness and jungle law. There are are well laid down procedures provided for by the constitution of Zambia on how to conduct an arrest. An abduction can only be carried out by criminals that have no respect for the rule of law and no fear of the Police.

Tom Silwiindi’s abduction is therefore disgraceful, unlawful, and a violation of his civil liberties and a blatant disregard of all norms of civilised behaviour. His abduction can be traced and linked to the utterances advanced by Madam Edith Nawakwi Hambulo, at her last press conference at Chrismar Hotel. She accused Tom Silwiindi of being a UPND cadre and responsible for allegedly convincing Milton and Pheluna Hatembo to decline to appeal a High Court case in which they lost to UPND President Hakainde Hichilema.

Since the thugs that kidnapped Silwiindi did not issue a procedural Police call out, nor did they convey him to the nearest Police facility for a formal examination and charge, it goes without saying that they were not law enforcement officers, but thugs sent by Edith Nawakwi Hambulo, who it appears is the most obsessed person over this Hakainde Hichilema case over the Kalomo farm.

Silwiindi like any other Zambian is my subject and so I want to categorically state that I shall hold Edith Nawakwi Hambulo personally responsible if anything happens to him. I therefore demand that Tom Silwiindi be immediately released and surrendered back to his tramautized family. I further call upon the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to instruct his police to institute investigations on the genesis of the abduction and bring the criminals behind this criminal act to book.

Senior Chief Mukuni of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni