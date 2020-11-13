President Edgar Lungu says he will leave office in 2026, meanwhile, this disclosure has seemingly put to rest the debate if he is going to stand as PF’s Presidential candidate next year or not.

The debate has been going rounds for some time, regarding Lungu’s eligibility, with some school of thought alleging that he may not contest, and Lungu had not been talking much on the subject.

Meanwhile, speaking to village headmen and women in Ngabwe District, Lungu promised to deliver a bridge along the Kafue River to the people of Ngabwe before he leaves office in 2026.

President Lungu said this is because he is winning in 2021.

Apparently, Lungu has warned village headmen against selling huge pieces of land without following procedure.

He said there will be no chiefdoms in future if village headmen continue selling land.

Lungu pointed out that some headmen have even gone to an extent of selling communal grazing land without thinking about their people.

He urged the people of Ngabwe to vote for him and his PF party saying they have no reason to doubt his promises as seen by what the PF has done in the area so far, adding that electricity and roads will soon be given to the people of Ngabwe.