I WILL LIFT ALL SUSPENSIONS,KENNEDY KAMBA.

… my message is that let us reconcile and work together.

Kafue…Monday March 22,2021 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front (PF) newly elected Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba says he will lift all the suspensions imposed on some party members in all districts of Lusaka province.

Mr Kamba says he has decided to do so in order to promote unity in the party.

Speaking in Kafue District when he addressed party members, Mr Kamba says there is no need to hold grudges because doing so will have a negative impact in the party.

He also reminded those whose suspensions will be lifted to uphold a high level of discipline.

Mr Kamba says those whose suspensions will be lifted but continue to be indiscipline he will take necessary action against them.

“Comrades, unity and harmony among ourselves is the key to victory come August. Bickering and any sort of confusion will not be tolerated. We must learn to sit down and address issues if we have any grievances,” Mr Kamba says.

“If you are a leader at any structure within the party, let your presence of good leadership be felt by everyone. I don’t want any form of division. If you are a leader here in Kafue, my word to you is that, let us work together. Respect for structure is of paramount importance. We are here because of the people at grassroot level,”.

Meanwhile Me Kamba directed Kafue district officials to ensure that 2021 Parliamentary candidate must be chosen from among the aspiring candidates.

He says, he will not accept someone else to be imposed as candidate.

