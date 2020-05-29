National Democratic Congress Leader Chishimba Kambwili says if elected in 2021, he will jail Sudanese investors who have partnered with ZCCM-IH to set up a gold processing plant In Mumbwa.

Dr. Kambwili says this is because the partnership is not in the best interest of the Zambians.

He has accused some people in government of being part of Karma Limited Company so that they can allegedly swindle the nation of its minerals.

Dr. Kambwili says the $3.5 million Karma investment is too little that Zambians can fail to raise on their own to invest in Gold processing.

Dr. Kambwili has further advised government to call for an Indaba where the opposition and experts from other countries can advise on how Gold should be managed.

Source Diamond TV