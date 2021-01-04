I WILL MAKE SURE PF LOSES VOWS MATERO MP.

Hon Kaziya has fired back at PF Lusaka Province Secretary Mr Kennedy Kamba that he will make sure PF loses the elections this year because of so many atrocities they have done to the country.

Hon Kaziya becomes the first seating and serving PF Lawmaker to turn against the ruling party 8 months before general elections. Kaziya was responding to Mr Kamba that PF was not his mothers party for him to dictate or decide who has performed in Lusaka and so on.

Mr Kamba hit back at Hon Kaziya that the party will not adopt him for failure to deliver in the constituency and indiscipline to the party but Hon Kaziya said Kennedy Kamba is a wrong chap to address him in that manner because it’s clear that there is a wind of change and no one can stop it.

The two PF officials are in a tit-for-tat media war of words.

CIC Investigations has been informed that Hon Kaziya has fallen favour from the PF after he opposed Bill 10 saying it’s a bad law and since then the PF has never liked him. Unconfirmed reports indicates that either the PF would risk giving Matero back to Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa or elevate one of the Councillors who last time quarreled with the same MP.

Other silent divisions are in Kabwata where the presidential empowerment coordinator Mr Clement Tembo has risen to declare interest to challenge Hon Given Lubinda, in Munali it’s also the same story as Hon Nkandu Luo has opted to use sexism to defend her seat saying Munali is for women even in UPND it’s women who are battling for it not men.

Chawama seat is reserved for the princes herself Tasila Lungu as Hon Chalwe is told not to challenge her. CIC will unmask the internal drama going on in Lusaka with the MPs as elections draws closer.