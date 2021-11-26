I WILL NOT BE BULLIED, I WILL DEAL WITH YOUR SPONSORS, NOT SURROGATES

Amos Chanda wrote-

I think I am not the one to be blackmailed or bullied by threats.

As I said those with information must produce it instead of just making unfounded allegations to ACC in the dark.

I will defend myself and those surrogates grand standing here will make the case of their sponsors worse.

I am just helping you to “take me to jail” quicker instead of you sustaining a false story for three years that I took this and that. I was put on trial falsely on speed cameras; how can ACC bring PF alleged charges and you think I should carry the burden for anyone, being it on if you think oath means surrendering yourself to prison for things you did not do, you can keep your oath. In any case let your sponsors and not your minions approach me.

KCM owners and all the people I talked about are still alive; why are losing sleep over them. Take it from me, never again will I be used as scapegoat!

As you make those threats, the people in question are in fact appreciating the situation and wanting to make things better rather than worse. Don’t threaten me bring it on.

My oath ended on June 6, 2019, any allegation that comes to me after that will be dealt with in a manner I deem fit.

My persecutors won’t tell me how I put up my Defence anymore than I should be telling them how they persecute me.

Why are sweating? If any oath has been broken, approach the police and complain? If I was fired tell me who fired me.

The person to who I rendered my resignation is still alive and all details are with both he and I what’s your beef over my life.

Defend whoever you want to defend I will defend myself.