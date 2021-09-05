I WILL not keep quiet but offer positive criticism to the UPND Government if they go against their own promise to restore law and order, says Senior Chief Mukuni of the Tokaleya people.

Senior Chief Mukuni who is aligned to the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema, was speaking after being sworn in as a councillor for the Kazungula District Council.

The traditional leader said he has always been on record telling the UPND Alliance that once it formed Government and go against the interests of the people, he would the first one to speak out.

“At one time when I went to see GBM when he was in police cells during his time in the then UPND in opposition, I said to him that when you form and start jailing your opponent, you will not be friends with me,” Senior Chief Mukuni said.

He said as a traditional leader and custodian of the Toka-leya people of Kazungulu, he will on behalf of his people provide checks and balances to ensure that the new government perform to the expectations of all citizens. – Daily Nation