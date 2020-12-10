“I WILL NOT PAY, TELL PRESIDENT LUNGU TO PAY BECAUSE HE MISLED US” – MWENYE MUSENGE
Lusaka – 9th December, 2020
Former Copperbelt Minister Mwenye Musenge says he will not pay the money and has appealed to PRESIDENT LUNGU to assist former ministers pay, because he’s the one who misled them.
Mr Musenge has advised current ministers to disregard some of President Edgar Lungu’s directives pertaining to elections to avoid being found in “mwamoneni” situation.
Mr. Musenge is among the former ministers who have been ordered by the ConCourt to pay back the salaries they received in 2016 when Parliament was dissolved and Constitutional Court declared their continued stay as illegal.
The former Copperbelt Minister owes the State K 56,000.
Mr Musenge is wondering how he will pay back the salaries and allowances when his financial status has deteriorated.
He says he feels embarrassed that he followed President Edgar Lungu’s directive to stay in office illegally after the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the 2016 general election.
And former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili says the state should have paid back the salaries and allowances of former ministers because the directive to stay in office came from the President.
Loyalty to a sitting president should never cost one money. That’s wht is required for government to function. Right on, Mwenya Musenge.
You can pay as per court ruling then sue him for misleading you.
Just go ahead and pay, and claim a refund from the one who misled you. Meantime, help those blind fools who have offered themselves free of charge to be misled over his eligibility. Ask the idiots to explain the meaning of the saying ‘once beaten twice shy’.
I Am very surprised to find that the ministers who occupied the offices illegally after the dissolution of parliament did not know that what they were doing was illegal…It’s very embarrassing to note that even the people whom we entrust to represent us in parliament they are also dull useless to an extent of pretending not to know what they were sitting for……….they are idiots.
Razor, your observation on this issue is correct. These Ministers or former ministers must repay what was illegally obtained. It is up to these Ministers to pursue whoever misled them. How these ministers will resolve the issue of being misled is non of taxpayers business.Taxpayers just need to recover money that was illegally obtained. These ministers were alerted at the time they remained in office when parliament was dissolved, but they wanted to take advantage of their illegal stay in office to help their party PF and ECL win elections.
That is the correct thing to do! Many a time, our courts have not guided well.
This is Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s breach of the Constitution.
He signed a Constitution that he is failing to understand!
The First Crime he committed was appointing Minister’s from Parliament when the constitution says Ministers shall be appointed outside Parliament so that when Parliament is dissolved, these Ministers continue in office until after the election when they can handover to the next office bearers.
The second Felony he committed was to let illegally appointed ministers to illegally prolong their stay after the dissolution of Parliament.
The question is how long will Zambians allow ECL to break the Law with impunity? His next victims will be Zambians if they endorse his illegal Third term bid. He will be asking Zambians to pay for his sons the same way he is asking his former ministers to pay.
For the first time, I won’t be participating in Zambia’s elections. I’ll only resume voting when Zambians begin to respect the written Law and holding their leaders accountable!
Utter nonsense they all have to pay back or declare bankruptcy and be barred from being politically active especially participating for elective office! They can also sue President Lungu in their individual capacity but law has ruled that they pay back! It’s not as if they did not understand the Constitution on dissolution of parliament to know and do the right thing but greed to keep harvesting people’s resources and fear of a ‘disgraced’ thieving lawyer unable to interpret or follow dictates of the supreme law they chose to disobey the law! The citizenry has to closely monitor what then follows as one by one the debtors are refusing to obey the court and instead are pointing fingers at Lungu for misguiding them but one thing is they cant claim they did not understand the law and Lungu did not force anyone to go against the law! Anyway let them have their issue with Lungu that has nothing to do with the courts decision that they pay! Do they mean to disregard the court ruling?
It is shocking that some of the ministers and former ministers under the current PF regime have the guts to say ” We were illegally paid salaries and allowance, but excuse us as the directive to obtain money illegally come from the president. So the state where we obtained illegal money should pay back the salaries and allowances paid to the ministers” Come on!! These ministers were well aware that the directive was illegal but the advantage of winning elections for PF and ECL far outweighed the need to adhere to the law. So just pay back as directed by the court and solve your issues of who refunds who internally. Dont subject the public to who is refunding the repayment. The issue of who violated the constitution by misleading Ministers will be dealt with later.
I agree that an argument can be made that they ought to obey the court and then sue ECL after refunding government. I believe there’s no immunity to disregard of the law by a sitting president ,especially whn legal advice was provided by the attorney general which he chose to ignore in preference for his own self-serving interpretation of the constitution.
The Ministers should have known that they were receiving illegal payments and therefore they should pay back because it is them who got the money. What surprises is that all of them got the money. At least some of them should have declined from getting the money. This shows that our PF Ministers do not think and they will do anything that the President asks them to do even when it is not right.
It’s painful paying back something you thought you deserved. But, when errors are made, there has to be redress. Let’s pay up gentlemen, no quibbles please!
A PRESIDENT WHO IS A LAWYER, AND CALLS HIMSELF A REAL LAWKEEPPER WOULD MISLEAD THE WHOLE CABINET MINISTERS INCLUDING HIS ATTONEY GENERAL WHO IS A LAWYER, CHIEF JUSTICE WHO IS ALSO A LAWYER, MINISTER OF JUSTICE WHO CLAIMS TO BE A LAWYER, THEN WHAT ABOUT ME A LAYMAN OVER BILL 10?
DO YOU TRUST SUCH A LEADERS AS AT NOW TO TAKE THE NATION IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION IF AT ALL HE CONTINUES TO LEAD THIS NATION?
GOD HELP ZAMBIANS PLEASE, TWACHULA PAFULA
The Ministers Earned their money! They worked for it. The only thing working against them is the Constitutional Court! They are asking the wrong people to pay! ECL openly insulted All Zambians as having a poor reading culture! Problem is there are no wise men and women in this group! Instead of making a united front to challenge this ruling and their boss, bale ilinganya as who can pay – kulibonesha!
There is some element of coercion in this demand on Minister’s to pay. On one hand, we are violating labour laws by demanding back what people worked for. Are we saying we we must also undo all decisions they made? If so, that should include undoing the 2016 elections because these Minister’s drew and used GRZ resources to campaign for PF, giving PF an undue advantage over their competitors!
ECL knew from the beginning the importance of setting up a Concourt, albeit without due regard to Qualifications stipulated in the Constitution. He knew that once this court makes a ruling, it cannot be challenged and this is where we have been fixed! Parliament failed the nation by ratifying Concourt appointments without extreme vetting!
We are Screwed!