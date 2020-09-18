I WILL NOT PETITION MY LOSE TO HON CHISANGA BUT GET ON THE GROUND TO MOBILIZE FOR 2021 GENERAL ELECTIONS-BIG MULE.

Losing UPND Lukashya candidate Hon Davies Mulenga has said that he will not waste his time and resources in petitioning the lose but rather get on the ground as he declares himself more available to Lukashya constituency in readiness of 2021.

Hon Mulenga popularly known as Big Mule has thanked the people of Lukashya and all Zambias in general for the love and support rendered to him during the by election.

He said it’s a share waste of time in petitioning the seat because even if he does so it could delay for along time at the expense of general elections coming up in 7 months time.

Big Mule said Sesa polling Station which is said to have scored 600 votes for PF and 0 for UPND does not exist in Lukashya as a polling station but in Mwansabombwe as a village before mwata Kazembe’s Chiefdom in Luapula province.

He said he is aware how they have stolen but will meet them on the ground in 2021.

Responding to CICs Reporter in Kasama today Big Mule says he is UPND and will not go back to PF as being propagated by his enemies.

And Southern Province vice chairlady Ms Malala has thanked the people of Lukashya for voting for Big Mule in the by election saying she will tell the people of Southern Province how proud she was in Kasama how the people love UPND.