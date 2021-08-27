I WILL not say no if tomorrow President Hakainde Hichilema says I’m appointing you minister, says UPND Alliance partner, Kelvin Bwalya Fube.

“Positions in the UPND Alliance leadership is a non-issue, ask me about developmental agenda, developmental questions, not positions, are you honestly telling me that if tomorrow my friend says I am appointing you minister this, minister that I should say no? no,” he said.

Mr. Fube, who is the leader of Zambia Shall Prosper Movement, clarified that he stands by his earlier statement that he was not in an alliance for positions but would not refuse a ministerial appointment from President Hichilema.

He said the statement made before the elections that his team was not in an alliance for positions, was made on the basis that people especially from the Patriotic Front (PF) expected fights in the alliance over positions.

He was responding to a question as to whether he maintains his statement made prior to the elections that he did not join the UPND Alliance for positions.

Mr Fube, who sounded uncomfortable in his response, said the PF thought the alliance would break because of positions but had been proved wrong because that was never the case.

He said if President Hichilema wanted him to serve in one capacity or the other, he would gladly accept the offer.

Mr Fube, who is a lawyer by profession, urged Zambians to keep the faith and together do what is supposed to be done to ensure development in the country.-Daily Nation