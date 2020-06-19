By Kangwanda Mucembele

Nalolo independent member of parliament Hon George Muhali Imbuwa said he will vote against bill 10 as that is what the people in his constituency and the entire Barotseland have demanded.

Hon Imbuwa said as a person hailing from Barotseland he consulted his people very well in wards, constituency, area Indunas , Chiefs and her Royal Highness Litunga la mboela Nalolo Kuta and the BRE Namuso.

He said he can not be bought like tomatoes on the streets. I’m not a judas myself. Bulozi ki bwa Luna and it’s every right for all MPS to protect our land,” disclosed Imbuwa.