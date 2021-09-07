I WILL NOW BE SUPPORTING UPND, SAYS MPEZENI…I can’t support a party I don’t know, which is not even in govt

Apa manje niyamba ku sapota ba UPND (I will now be supporting the UPND), says paramount chief of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province, Mpezeni.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, the Mpezeni said he could no longer continue supporting the PF, because he did not know them and they were not in government.

Asked if he would continue supporting the opposition PF as vociferously as he did when they were in government just a few weeks ago, or if he would change to become neutral or even jump ship to start supporting the new ruling UPND, Mpezeni said he would now be supporting the latter as they were now in government.

"Neo ine. Ne ine monga mwamene neze nakambila po yamba muziba ne ine ndine mfumu, so mfumu isapota government yamene ilipo. So apa manje nizayambo…

https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/i-will-now-be-supporting-upnd-says-mpezeni-i-cant-support-a-party-i-dont-know-which-is-not-even-in-govt/