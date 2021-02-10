I WILL PERSONALLY CHASE HH FROM CBU – UNION PRESIDENT

Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) President has declared that he will chase HH if he dares visiting the university for campaigns for opposing PF ideas with regards to how mines should be run in the country.

Speaking in Kitwe yesterday after receiving K15,000 from PF, Mr Kasonde said students will not tolerate ‘privatisation dealers’ and politicians who do not believe in the ability of Zambians to run mines.

“I will personaly chase him (HH) if he dares visiting my compus for campaigns”, Kasonde assured PF members.