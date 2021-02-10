I WILL PERSONALLY CHASE HH FROM CBU – UNION PRESIDENT
Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) President has declared that he will chase HH if he dares visiting the university for campaigns for opposing PF ideas with regards to how mines should be run in the country.
Speaking in Kitwe yesterday after receiving K15,000 from PF, Mr Kasonde said students will not tolerate ‘privatisation dealers’ and politicians who do not believe in the ability of Zambians to run mines.
“I will personaly chase him (HH) if he dares visiting my compus for campaigns”, Kasonde assured PF members.
Student politics without a purpose. It’s really sad that this is coming from wht should be tomorrow’s leaders. Unwilling to debate and discuss but just ready to break people’s legs. Wait and see wht will happen btwn now and August. Glencore is out and we shall see wht ZCCM-IH will do to get Mopani mines producing. New equity partner soon? Highly unlikely.
Yameniyo CBU nianyoko or it is a public institute?
They is no employment for you after school, and you think that valueless K15,000 will take you anywhere, just go buy a few beers and a dose of non healing HIV young man reality is waiting for you, the day you will seat in a wheelbarrow preaching about you degree and been sent by a grade zero marketier to deliver sacks of rape, impwa and kalebuka to a bus stop then ll you appreciate what this rich man is trying reclaim for foolish corrupted idiots who think by passing through high learning institute has made them wise, yet coming out like lots of ENGINEERS we currently have that can never design anything but proudly ware a reflective jacket to supervise foreign planned obs. Those old graduates had brains no wonder they used to ask the government what they want in future not you mwembeshi googled exam answers, who dont even know how to study in a library plus aided with leakages. HH weather he becomes a president or not he ll never need to push a wheelbarrow, neither look for employment, infact his even better than all previous head of state that before going to state house had nothing drunk cheapest beer in the compound. The choice is entirely yours JUSES OR BARNABAS. 12 August 2021 will definify who a zambian is foolish or wise.
CBU must go for fresh elections to choose a Union President not a cadre. In Union we dialogue- we burgain-we represent members interest not selfish opinions we are not politicians. Stay in your lane or watch from the terraces if you’re not bold enough to confront people. Chasing is not a solution.
Upnd is specialised in insults. Insults won’t take you anywher.
Humbleness has humbled the economy, tell us about the price of fuel,bread,mealie meal, cooking oil etc and the kwacha to the dollar rate , humbling not so? if specialising in economic run down is your A traits why cling on to power, leave it for others to try, for the good of the future generations.
Even me I can chase the swimdler from CBU.He has made Zambian citizens suffer through privatization of the mines.
I guess the lad is not on a 100% govt bursary, pantu its important to respect tax payers whichever shade they come in, opposition or ruling party. ba yewe which mines and what was the price?
This Copperbelt University Student Union President has appointed himself as the Violence Campaign Manager for PF after receiving stolen public funds. In a normal democratic country with functioning governance and security institutions, this chap could have been arrested by now. He is publicly threatening to use violence to deny a Zambian citizen their freedom of movement and association.
Pf sarrogate prematurely masturbating hatred. Bringing in issues of privatization when he was still in her mother’s womb at the time. Corruption money has confused him. Use that money wisely because you will be jobless under pf govt.