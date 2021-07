I WILL QUIT MY PASTORAL CALLING IF HH WINS THESE ELECTIONS – DR DAN PULE

PF Strategist for Religious Affairs has vowed to stop being a pastor if HH wins the August 12th Elections. Speaking in Mansa today, Dr Pule said he can clearly see in his vision that President Lungu is winning the elections adding that if his vision does not come to pass, he will quit preaching forever. Mr Pule is the General Overseer for the Group calling itself ‘Christians for Lungu’ (CFL).