I WILL QUITE POLITICS IF UPND WINS THE LUKASHYA AND MWANSABOMBWE BY-ELECTIONS – DAVIES MWILA

Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has promised to quit politics if UPND wins the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections .

Speaking in Luapula this morning, the PF SG also challenged UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to come out of hiding to face the ruling party in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-elections to prove his party’s popularity.



Mr. Mwila says this is not a time for Mr. Hichilema to confine himself in his house following his party’s defeat in the recent local government by-elections.



He said the ruling party is feeling sorry for Mr. Hichilema as his party does not stand any chance of winning the two parliamentary by-elections as well as the 2021 general elections.



Mr. Mwila said this today when he addressed party members in Mwansabombwe in Luapula Province.



“Come out of self quarantine and face us. He (Mr. Hichilema) just need to gain the courage and come out of his house,” Mr. Mwila said.

He said the governing party is geared to defeat the UPND in the forthcoming parliamentary and local government by-elections. “I will leave politics if UPND wins any of the two parliamentary by elections”, he said. -Zambian Accurate Information