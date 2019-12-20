Embattled former Political Advisor to President Edgar Lungu has promised to retaliate against his firing. Kaizer Zulu said this shortly after he was given a letter today at State House.

Sources at State House say Kazier Zulu was heard telling some state house staff that he will not let anyone humiliate him in this manner adding that, this is just the beginning.

Zulu is known as a notorious thug who has beaten many people around Zambia. He has over 300 dockets opened against him at various police posts in Zambia.

However, Kazier Zulu claims that he helped PF rig elections in 2016 and that he will not let his hard work to be enjoyed by someone else.

SOURCE: The Kwacha Times



