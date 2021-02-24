I will reveal the real owners of Honeybee pharmacy this Sunday at exactly 9pm – SEER 1

Join me this Sunday at exactly 9pm CAT as I will be performing 2000 instant miracle money for 2000 people as the almighty godfather has declared that this year is the YEAR OF MIRACLE MONEY.

During my broadcast, since the ACC and other investigative wings have failed to bring Honeybee pharmacy to book, I will reveal the real owners of Honeybee pharmacy, the day it was registered, how it was registered and share with you some hiding information concerning the nations that godfather has shared with me within these few days.

I will also share with you the evidence that proves that PF is headed for defeat come August this year.

Don’t forget to let your friends and family know because the war has began just as the DON OF POWER promised this year.

Stay blessed.