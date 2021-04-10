FORMER Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili has disclosed that he will soon ‘spill the beans’ of certain politicians whom he described as selfish.
Addressing journalists in Lusaka at the Patriotic Front (PF) national convention, Dr Kambwili who is attending the function as a delegate said he will address the nation at an appropriate time why be withdrew from the United Party for National Development alliance.
Dr Kambwili who was accompanied by his newly appointed vice president Saboi Imboela said after speaking out on certain politicians, they will not rise politically.
“There will be time when I will speak and when I speak they will not rise politically because I know who they are,” he said.
He also wondered why many political parties have withdrawn from the alliance leaving only one party leaders.
“If you you had 14 friends and they all run away from you only remains with nashala neka parties,” he said.
Dr Kambwili has also called for unity among politicians adding that politics of name calling , hatred or violence are a stone age.
The PF has today commenced its national elective general conference which will be held virtually till April 10, to elect leaders who will spearhead the party during and after the August 12, general elections.
Other opposition leaders witnessing the PF convention include, FDD leader Edith Nawakwi among others.
Already you are calling others names and you are saying stop name calling are you normal? Whatever beans you claim you will spill is rotten and no one will take you serious going by the beans you claimed you were spilling only to dangerously make a sharp U TURN and over turn or turn over yourself to the same devils you cursed. If you were wise you will just keep your loud mouth shut and continue begging for your freedom and eat with them.
No wonder you were fired by your own party.they saw how unreliable and untrustworthy you are sir.they saw how crooked your politics are.sir you are finished politically and it’s good you exposed yourself before hh made you his running mate otherwise we don’t know what and how far you were going to destroy the alliance.just eat quietly sir because your beans you want to spill will ensnare you.
You are one of those one man parties and now a PF surrogate.