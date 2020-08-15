The reason you failed to feature on PASME radio is because you refused to pay 4000 for a paid for political program.

Petauke District Commissioner Mrs Velenasi Banda Moyo has described as fake news the claim by United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema that She is responsible for his failure to feature on PASME Radio in Petauke.

She said Mr Hichilema was scheduled to hold a Radio program at PASME Radio and he was told to pay K4,000 since it was going to be a recorded program. Mr Hichilema then withdrew upon hearing the charge and instead maliciously posted on his Facebook page alleging that the District Commissioner directed Pasme Radio management to stop the program.

The District Commissioner said the “outburst” confirms what people say about the opposition leader over his desperate efforts to cause a total breakdown of government operations by generating fake news.”

Mr Hichilema’s recent outburst is aimed at playing to the gallery and creating unnecessary tension as a confirmation of his group’s desperate move to breach the peace. His publication suggests a clear determination to use the fake news he spewed to incite the people under his control.

Members of the Public are therefore advised to treat such publication as fake.

“We note with concern the fake news published we also wish to inform the public that we have opted to take the matter to court. Note that the news being circulated by Mr Hichilema on social media about Petauke District Commissioner is fake and has no grain of truth in it.” Said Mrs Moyo.