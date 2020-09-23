22nd August, 2020

PRESIDENT Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, says Zambians and Malawians are one as they share a common boundary, rich culture, language and common heritage which signified the oneness of the two countries.

And in marking his first foreign visit since his inauguration as President of Malawi, President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says his decision to visit Zambia as the first foreign state has been reaffirmed.

According to a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson Isaac Chipampe, the two head of states held resourceful bilateral talks at State House today both pledging to work together noting that Zambians and Malawians are one and must work together to fight problems confronting their two nations.

“I will support you and consult you,” President Lungu assured President Chakwera.

And on his official Facebook page President Chakwera wrote;

“I am very grateful to my brother President Edgar Chagwa Lungu of Zambia for the warm reception he has given me on my visit today. I have been reaffirmed in my decision to do my first foreign trip here. #Neighbors”

Mr. Chipampe states that also notable during the bilateral talks, President Chakwera said the two countries share the same challenges, such as power deficits and unreliable rail transport, and it is important that solutions are found through working together.

President Lungu observed that Zambian and Malawian governments need to partner with their respective private sectors to grow their economies.

In response President Chakwera agreed with President Lungu that it was time the two Governments supported the private sector to grow as this will grow the countries’ economies instead of heavily depending on multilateral aid. -Smart Eagles