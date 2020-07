Hon. Given Katuta Writes:

I will support BILL 10 with the last drop of my blood. PANTU NDI MWANA MFUMU JEHOVAH GOD ALMIGHTY.

We shall not be intimidated by any force or anybody in our motherland country Zambia.

Naifwe twafyalwa kubantu who won’t sit back and clap for anyone who thinks has more rights over our lives.

My two gallant Honourable brothers MAY YOUR SOULS REST IN PEACE and to those Honourables who are admitted to hospitals know that we are praying for God’s grace and intervention.