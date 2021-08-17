I WILL TAKE ON ANYONE INSULTING HH-CHANDA

New Congress Party President Peter Chanda says he will take on any one who will insult President Elect Hakainde Hichilema.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka today, Mr Chanda stated that he has set a precedence and will not allow anyone to demean the presidency.

“I protected the office in the previous governments and i dont wish to change the tide now, ” Chanda said.

He was also quick to mention that he will not work with the UPND as his pre-occupation was to offer credible checks and balances.

” Mine is to offer checks and balances and not to go in to an alliance with the UPND, am principled on that, ” he added.

He further hailed Republican President Elect, Hakainde Hichilema for choosing the path of unity in his first national adress.