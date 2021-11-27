Stephen Kampyongo has told people of Shiwang’andu that he will turn around Zambia’s economy once elected president in 2026 or before.

“The Zambian youths are upset and we can have elections even tomorrow, so mwinenuka iyo mwebena Shiwang’andu,” Kampyongo said to his lean supporters.

When he was Home Affairs Minister Kampyongo saw Zambians have sleepless nights as they got gassed.

He was also involved in the procurement of dead fire tenders bought at 42 million dollars.

Before the elections, he facilitated the issuance of NRCs to children seen standing behind him in the picture below.

Kampyongo now boasts of economic acumen and that he has the solution to the current economic malaise caused by Edgar Lungu.-TOP NKANI