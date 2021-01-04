I WILL UNLEASH CADRES ON YOU IF YOU INSULT PRESIDENT LUNGU – MOONGA WARNS

Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province chairman Paul Moonga says he will not hesitate to unleash cadres on anyone who will insult President Edgar Lungu this year.

“This is 2021, all opposition leaders should stop attacking our President, we won’t beat you, we will undress you and will walk naked in Cairo Road. You will look like those bushmen in Kalahari Desert. I beg the people of Zambia to be sober characters and use proper language in 2021. In 2021, I am not going to play around.

I will respect everybody but nobody should cross my line. My warning is the position of President of Zambia is an institution, we have to respect and obey all of us. If you want to become President in future, you should now start respecting the one who is in office.

You want to go for the same position you are insulting today, then you are a nuisance. We want people to give tangible solutions to the President, let us build that institution,” Mr. Moonga said.

Credit: News Diggers