Former Finance Minister Edith Nawakwi has charged that she will unmask Hakainde Hichilema’s wealth.

Asked to comment on the 24-hour ultimatum given to her by Hichilema to apologise over her privatisation accusations, Ms Nawakwi says she owes no apology to the UPND leader.

Ms Nawakwi who is also FDD president has told Diamond Television that she sticks by her allegations and therefore will not apologise to Hichilema who also heads another opposition party, UPND.

She has accussed Hichilema of having corruptly benefited from the privatization programme of some state owned assets.

Ms Nawakwi says a suspected criminal does not deserve an apology.

She has revealed that she is ready to unmask Hichilema’s myth on his wealth.

On Wednesday, Hichilema through his lawyers gave Ms. Nawakwi a 24 hour ultimatum to apology over her alleged defamatory words.

Ms Nawakwi is challenging the UPND leader to explain the circumstances in which he bought a Lima Bank house on Lusaka’s Serval Road.

The FDD leader who was a minister in the MMD administration during the privatisation programme says Hichilema should not claim innocence in the privatization process just because he has never been indicted by law enforcement agency such as the Anti-Corruption Commission.

This follows Hichilema’s remarks that he was not a Government official to be accused of having corruptly privatised the state assets.