By Patson Chilemba

Ruling PF Lusaka provincial chairperson Paul Moonga has threatened to use his political position against the millers if they fail to reduce the price of mealie meal, now that the country is expected to have plenty of maize.

And Moonga has justified government’s decision to close Prime Television, while defending the coverage of the state-owned Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

Moonga also said National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili was foolish to have run down his businesses, and should therefore not expect President Edgar Lungu to be his marketing manager.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga said he was a trained agronomist, and from his estimation, the country was expected to yield a bumper harvest of maize this year, which should translate into reduced mealie meal prices.

“This year we are going to have a bumper harvest, it might be the highest in the history of Zambia. I know there are floods, but the other areas we will reach 3.5 million tones of maize. At least that should push the price of mealie meal down yes. We have enough maize,” Moonga said, claiming that the last time he threatened to unleash cadres on the millers they reduced the prices. “The millers now they should buy the maize and should not exploit the people of Zambia because now we have plenty maize, any exploitation they will meet me head on (as Lusaka Province chairperson). We are not going to allow them to exploit the Zambians now. And the beautiful thing now is most solar hammer mills will be working.”

And Moonga justified the cancellation of the Broadcasting Licence from Prime TV by the government, using the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), saying the television station had become a nuisance.

“So when you think you are a starring every time you open your mouth you are insulting citizens it’s not right. The news is there to inform the public on different activities. But if your main focus is to see how best ninganyoze uyu muntu that’s not why we gave them the licence,” Moonga said. “Democracy about insults. You just watch Prime TV you think the country is at war, you allow tourists not to come, whom are you punishing?”

However, Moonga justified the coverage of ZNBC, saying they were professionals and well qualified.

Moonga further said Kambwili was foolish to accuse government of squeezing him, saying he had failed to run his businesses on his own.

“Does he want President Lungu to be the marketing manager for his product? Does he want President Lungu now to collect his debts? When you are a failure you are a failure. Who blocked his tracks? Where is the road block for his tracks?” Moonga said. “He’s just a nuisance, sometimes when you become too fat even the reasoning standards become very weird. So that kind of a body he can’t bath himself, so even bathing it’s President Lungu’s problem…even feeding him? He can’t even control his eating habits.”

Moonga said Kambwili should stop being a cry baby.

“Advise Kambwili with the business yogulisa njanji, kunyula njanji (ripping railways for sell), It’s easier business. Now njanji zasila and he starts saying they are squeezing me. Kulibe njanji zinasila njanji,” said Moonga. -Daily Revelation