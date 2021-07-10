By Derrick Sinjea

With barely 33 days before Election Day, United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda is fighting hard to win the poll as Seventh (7th) Republican President as Zambians do not want corrupt an tribal leaders.

And Mr. Chanda has dismissed an opinion poll conducted by the Political Science Association of Zambia (PSAZ) arguing that the pollsters were erroneously wrong.

As a tribute to former first Republican President Dr Kenneth David Buchizya Kaunda, Chanda says once elected Head of State, the UPPZ Government will relocate the University of Zambia (UNZA) Great East Road Campus to Kabwe, Central Province as the current administration had sold all the land to shopping mall investors.

During an interaction with UPPZ leaders, on Saturday 10th July 2021, Mr. Chanda boasted of being the only political party in Zambia interested in practical empowerment of citizens.

Chanda stressed that all other political parties contesting to lead Zambia lack as will to defend or initiate policies empowering citizens, as leaders are serving foreign interests.

Said Chanda: “I am the only Presidential candidate with an empowering message. I have built houses at a clinic for medical personnel and improved sanitation for teachers. Our dream is to ensure that everyone holder of a National Registration Card (NRC) in Zambia has a plot on which to build a good house. I have two thousand (2,000) plots here in Kabwe District. We want every tenant here to become a landlord and landlady”.

Chanda is worried that instead of people being empowered, many youths, men and women remained unemployed, as Government continues to give people unfulfilled promises.

The UPPZ leader expressed disappointment that every five (5) year cycle politicians in power continue to cheat the electorate in the Central Province, particularly, residents in Kabwe District that Mulungushi Textiles Limited is being opened.

Chanda encouraged Kabwe District residents not to fall prey to such empty promises as soon as elections are over, a named politicians will abandon the said pledge to reopen the facility.

Turning, to poll day, Chanda urged party members to ensure that each polling station manned by 180 members; sixty youths, sixty men and sixty women.

Chanda noted that unlike other political parties, the UPPZ has a saleable message seeking to united a peaceful and prosperous community of citizens.

Chanda noted that he is the only Presidential aspirant in the race using money from a personal pocket, as most competitors are receiving money from foreigners.

Turning to the result after polling day, Chanda argued that Zambians detest corruption and tribalism and will win the first round.

“There is a poll, which did nothing not award a single percentage to UPPZ, all I can say is that it is a flawed assessment. As Zambians do not want to vote for corrupt and tribal leaders, most likely, I may win in the first round,” stated Chanda.

The UPPZ leader says once elected, he will relocate UNZA Great East Road Campus to Kabwe in the Central Province as land for expansion had been leased to shopping mall Investors.

“There is no land on which to expand and build learning infrastructure. We are going to relocate UNZA Great East Road Campus to Kabwe in the Central Province as, it is centrally located and more vast land can easily be found,” vowed Chanda.

Chanda reiterated that as it is a UPPZ policy to offer free education, from Grade One to Grade 12, it is imperative that learners at the university focus on reading books as opposed to eyeing to hook relationship with ministers.